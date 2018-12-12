A new mother has died after she reportedly got lost and collapsed inside Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Amanda Cox, who was 34 and from Peebles, was reported missing on Monday after failing to return to the maternity ward following a visit to see her son at the neonatal unit.

She was found collapsed at about 22:00 after a five-hour search.

Police said her death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.

Inquiries into the circumstances of Ms Cox's death are continuing after it was reported that she had mistakenly entered a rarely used stairwell in the hospital.

In a statement Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that missing woman Amanda Cox was discovered collapsed within the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 10pm on Monday December 10.

"She sadly passed away a short time later."

The statement added: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda's family and friends at this time."