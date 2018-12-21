Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 7 December - 14 December

  • 21 December 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 December - 14 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Labrador puppy on beach Image copyright Ben Frost
Image caption Here's Alfie the black Labrador puppy mastering the art of "sit" on Coldingham Bay Beach. According to Ben Frost, he still wasn't too keen on the waves...
Coral Beach, Skye Image copyright Tony Raffell
Image caption Tony Raffell sent in this brilliant photo of the clear sands of Coral Beach, Skye.
Kibble palace, Glasgow Image copyright William Bark
Image caption William Bark captured this little bit of winter sunshine through Kibble Palace at Glasgow's Botanic Gardens.
Deer and girl in Glencoe Image copyright Jason Dobson
Image caption April Dobson made a friend while walking around Glencoe this week.
Lossiemouth Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Lossiemouth in Moray, as captured by Tom McPherson.
Slains Castle, Cruden Bay. Image copyright Kay Doherty
Image caption Kay Doherty snapped this picture of a rainbow over Slains Castle, Cruden Bay, in Aberdeenshire.
Creag Meagaidh Image copyright Paul Toman
Image caption Paul Toman from Livingston said it was a beautiful cold, clear morning earlier this week when he visited Creag Meagaidh while out hill walking.
Robin Image copyright Alex Elliott
Image caption Alex Elliott caught this little guy having a rest on a pair of mounted reindeer antlers in his garden in Stirling.
Lochgilphead Image copyright Steven Derry
Image caption This was Steven Derry's view en route for a spot of fishing, heading towards Lochgilphead.
Ross Fountain in West Prince's Street Gardens, Edinburgh Image copyright Stewart Miller
Image caption Stewart Miller thought the Ross Fountain in West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, looked impressive when he visited.
Beach on Isle of Lewis Image copyright Aren Briggs
Image caption "This untouched beach looks very appealing, bar the freezing water temperatures," said Aren Briggs of his shot of this beach on the Isle of Lewis.
Highland cow Image copyright Debbie Neilson
Image caption This great shot of a happy highland coo on the road to Hushinish, Isle of Harris, was sent in by Debbie Neilson.
Loch Morlich Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Jane Sayliss said the pine trees had an amazing smell, making the area surrounding Loch Morlich a perfect place for a walk.
Kincardine Bridge at sunrise Image copyright Pip Hignett
Image caption The sunrise over the Kincardine Bridge taken from the banks of the Forth by Pip Hignett.
Loch Lomond Image copyright Ian Green
Image caption Ian Green sent in this tranquil shot of Loch Lomond, taken from the banks of Milarrochy Bay.
All images are subject to copyright

