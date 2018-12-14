Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 30 November - 7 December

  • 14 December 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 November - 7 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Remains of Taigh na Sleubhaich beneath Stob Bàn Image copyright Bill Cameron
Image caption The remains of Taigh na Sleubhaich beneath Stob Bàn, near Kinlochleven, sent in by Bill Cameron.
Duck Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Jacki Gordon sent in this picture of a mallard.
Horses playing in the frosty morning sunrise Image copyright Neil Mason
Image caption These two horses playing in the frosty morning sunrise was captured by Neil Mason on his way to work in Sutherland.
Lights in Inverness Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption Inverness looking festive, taken by Gordon Bain.
Loch Leven, Ballachulish Image copyright David Main
Image caption David Main captured the moon shining over Loch Leven, Ballachulish near Glencoe.
The Clyde Image copyright Gerard Malcolm
Image caption A still and silent River Clyde taken by Gerard Malcolm.
Bird Image copyright Bryan Wark
Image caption Bryan Wark snapped this picture at Largs seafront as storm clouds gathered.
Swan Image copyright Cristin Mackenzie
Image caption Cristin Mackenzie snapped this swan standing in front of the water
Princes Street, Edinburgh Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption A view of Princes Street and its gardens in Edinburgh on a grey day, taken by Alex Grant.
storm Diana passing Ardnamurchan Lighthouse Image copyright Ricky Clark
Image caption Storm Diana passing through Ardnamurchan, as captured by Ricky Clark.
Deer Image copyright Kerry Long
Image caption An inquisitive deer came over to say hello to Kerry Long in Glen Etive.
Duffus Castle, near Elgin in Moray Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Winter comes to Duffus Castle, near Elgin in Moray. Sent in by Tom McPherson.
The footbridge to Lossiemouth East Beach Image copyright Maurice O’Connell
Image caption Maurice O'Connell took this photo of a footbridge to Lossiemouth East Beach
Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland Image copyright Neil Mason
Image caption Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland looking wintry, snapped by Nail Mason.
