Image caption Scott Hutchison died in May

Frightened Rabbit are to play for the first time this weekend since the death of singer Scott Hutchison.

Mr Hutchison's body was found on the banks of the Firth of Forth after he killed himself in May.

His family said there had been concerns about his mental health, and they were "devastated" by his death.

Frightened Rabbit's performance at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand will be part of a charity event to raise money for the social enterprise Social Bite.

The band, formed by Mr Hutchison and brother Grant on drums, released their debut album Sing the Greys in 2006, and went on to release four more albums.

They were signed up to the concert, which is part of Social Bite's sleep in the park event, before Mr Hutchison's death, and thought it would be the right opportunity for their first show without him.

The remaining band members will be joined by special guests in a tribute to Scott.

Image caption Grant Hutchison will play at Kelvingrove Bandstand this weekend

The concert, in Kelvingrove Park, will also raise funds for a charity Mr Hutchison's family are setting up in his memory.

Grant said: "It seemed like the right thing to do, and like a natural thing to do - to make a positive thing out of something that personally was a very tragic event - to be able to help two charities and two causes, and also to play with people that are good friends again."

'Highly emotional'

Asked how he would feel playing without his brother, he said: "To be honest, I don't know.

"I don't think it's something I can really prepare for. It's going to be highly emotional, but I think the setting for it, both physically and the fact that it's a charity event for Social Bite, means it's a positive way to do that for the first time.

"I think I'll be more nervous than I've ever been for a Frightened Rabbit gig before. It'll be strange."

Considering the future, Grant said he was still grieving but the band had plans to continue.

He said: "All of us are dealing with Scott's death on a personal level. It's been seven months, that's a very short time.

"We do have something planned for next year which was meant to happen this year which we'll hopefully announce at the start of the year.