ScotRail apology over ticket machine fault

ScotRail has apologised after a fault affected ticket machines at stations across the country.

Commuters were faced with delays during the morning, with queues forming in both Glasgow's Queen Street and Central stations.

The train operator said a software issue had caused the problems at self-service ticket machines.

ScotRail said the manufacturer of the machines hoped to fix the problem by Friday afternoon.

Skip Twitter post by @ScotRail 📢We're experiencing technical difficulties with several ticket vending machines this morning.

The team are investigating this & working hard to repair them as soon as possible. Sorry about this. ^AE — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 23, 2018 Report

A spokesperson said: "We're sorry to customers who've been affected by this fault.

"While the manufacturer works on a fix, customers can buy their tickets at the ticket office or from our on-train team."