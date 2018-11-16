Image copyright BCA Image caption Sir Kenny received the honour from Prince Charles during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Former footballer and manager Kenny Dalglish has been knighted.

Sir Kenny received the honour from Prince Charles during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

As a player, Sir Kenny helped Liverpool win three European Cups in seven years. He went on to successfully manage both Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers.

Sir Kenny supported the families of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster and he and his wife Marina have raised more than £10m for charity.

Also being honoured during the investiture at Buckingham Palace, were actor Tom Hardy, former footballer Jermain Defoe, television historian Lucy Worsley and entrepreneur Jo Malone.

Kenny Dalglish's honour was for "services to football, charity, and the city of Liverpool".

Image copyright PA Image caption Kenny Dalglish was given a testimonial by Liverpool in 1990

Kenny Dalglish was born in Glasgow and began his professional career with Celtic in 1971. Success there included four Scottish league championships.

In 1977, he was transferred to Liverpool for a then British record fee of £440,000.

He played for the Merseyside club throughout the most successful period in its history.

In addition to domestic honours which included six English league championships, Liverpool won three European Cups and one UEFA Super Cup.

As a Scotland internationalist, Kenny Dalglish made over 100 appearances and scored 30 goals.

Football management

As Liverpool manager from 1985 to 1991, further success included three First Division championships and the FA Cup.

As manager of Blackburn Rovers, he took them from the Second Division to winning the Premier League in 1995.

There were further spells in management at Newcastle United and Celtic before Kenny Dalglish gave his attentions to charitable interests from 2000 to 2010.

He returned to manage Liverpool at the start of 2011, remaining there until the following year.

A stand at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium was named after him in 2017.

Kenny Dalglish has been inducted into both the Scottish and English football halls of fame.

Services to drama

Actor Tom Hardy received a CBE for services to drama during the ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

His credits include films such as Inception, and reading the bedtime story on the television channel CBeebies.

Former footballer Jermain Defoe was awarded an OBE for services to his charitable foundation.

Image copyright PA Image caption Historian Lucy Worsley was awarded an OBE

He launched it in 2010 after a hurricane hit St Lucia, the Caribbean island his grandparents came from.

Lucy Worsley, the chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces who has become famous through her television history programmes, was awarded an OBE.

Entrepreneur Jo Malone was given the CBE for his services to the British economy and the GREAT Britain campaign.