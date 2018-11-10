Image copyright Eric Donaldson Image caption "A simple cross and helmet speak more eloquently than a thousand words" - Eric Donaldson in Edinburgh

Towns and cities across Scotland are set to remember the end of conflict in the First World War. Below is a gallery featuring a selection of your photos of remembrance displays from around the country.

Image copyright Alex Gilfillan Image caption Alex Gilfillan saw these poppies flowering in Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline

Image copyright Pam Taylor Image caption Pam Taylor spotted these poppies flowering in her garden in Dundee and captured the poignant sight

Image copyright George Evans Image caption There are poppies on display at the war memorial in Kirk Street, Peterhead.

Image copyright Kelvinside Academy Image caption Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow remembered 131 of its students who died in the First World War

Image copyright Margaret Sergant Image caption Pupils of Spean Bridge Primary School have made 100 large poppies which they have attached to the road near the Commando Memorial.

Image copyright Mary M Rodgers Image caption Mary Rodgers from Dundee sent us this black and white image of the war memorial at Blairgowrie.

Image copyright Heather Anderson Image caption Heather Anderson took this image on an overcast day in Dunfermline

Image copyright Social Media Image caption The Castle of St John in Stranraer is part of a Remembrance display

Image copyright James Barker Image caption James Barker captured this scene at Strathaven Castle

Image copyright Elizabeth Murphy Image caption The villages of Sorbie and Garlieston and surrounding area have worked together to create this dramatic display at the historic Sorbie Tower

