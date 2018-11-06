Scotland

Scotland's papers: Football coach jailed and top chef's terminal cancer

  • 6 November 2018
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett being jailed for abusing young players during the 1980s and 90s.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the same story, saying Torbett's conviction fulfilled the dying wish of one of his victims.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says predator Jim Torbett was brought to justice "by one of his victims from beyond the grave". It says one of the people he abused, Andrew Gray, died before he could face the former football coach in court.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says Scotland's leading chef, Andrew Fairlie, has a terminal brain tumour and is stepping down from his restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel. The paper also says the UK government is ready to back a compromise deal on the Irish border after Brexit.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says crucial government-backed projects worth millions of pounds to Scotland's economy - including hospital and transport plans - have suffered delays, "ongoing setbacks and ballooning costs".
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express says Prince Charles has called on people around the world to stop plastic pollution to create a better future for children like his future grandchild.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says that some MPs have warned that the new Universal Credit system is imposing "arbitrarily punitive" penalties on people who breach the rules.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National features a poll which the paper says suggests 38% of people in Scotland believe the UK leaving the EU has made them more likely to back a Yes vote in a new Scottish independence referendum.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Aberdeenshire edition says pensioners have been made to wait weeks for flu vaccination jabs "due to a national shortage and staggered supply".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition devotes its front page to news that tyre manufacturer Michelin is to close its factory in the city "and throw hundreds of skilled workers on the scrapheap".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites