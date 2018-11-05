Scotland

Scotland's papers: Art school's 'forbidden events' and arthritis 'prisoners'

  • 5 November 2018
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with claims that Glasgow School of Art hosted "forbidden" events in the "vulnerable" Mackintosh building while it lacked any fire suppression system. The events are said to have taken place months before the building was devastated by a second fire in June.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says a study has found that half of Scotland's arthritis sufferers are being forced to cut back on work and "become prisoners in their own home" because they do not want to go out on their own.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says councils have told the Scottish government they must be given half a billion pounds extra in the budget next month "to prevent further cuts to services".
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with claims that a jailed killer and paedophile escaped from his cell after fooling prison staff into believing he was asleep by stuffing his bed with pillows. Charles O'Neill was allegedly missing for eight hours before being found in another prisoner's cell.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail devotes its front page to a picture of a blazing display of remembrance at the Tower of London, in the week leading up to the centenary of Armistice.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with claims that Scotland's "worst-performing health authority" is planning to cut 1,400 jobs. The paper says NHS Tayside's deficit for this year is predicted to be £18.7m.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says SNP leaders are furious amid claims that Channel 4 shut the party out of a Brexit TV debate while giving a slot to then-Ukip leader Nigel Farage.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express says a Falklands veteran who went on hunger strike in protest at the treatment of ex-servicemen has forced a review into how those suffering from PTSD are treated.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Angus edition leads with the death of an 83-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on the A9 between Inveralmond and Broxden in the early hours of Sunday.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says a victim of a paedophile ring linked to former MP Cyril Smith has branded his five-year wait for a clinical psychology appointment as "barbaric".

