Scotland

Scotland's papers: Jobs threat at NHS board

  • 4 November 2018
Image caption The Herald leads with news that a Scottish health board is considering plans to cut its workforce by 10% in a bid to balance its books.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday focuses on the crucial US mid-term elections.
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with the story of an abuse victim who has accused the Boys' Brigade of "adding to his agony".
Image caption Theresa May's "secret plan" to secure a Brexit deal is reported in the Sunday Times Scotland.
Image caption The Ministry of Defence has been formally reprimanded by its internal safety regulator for five nuclear safety breaches, according to the Sunday National.
Image caption The Sunday Mail reports that a murder victim's family have accused the Scottish government of using them for a "PR stunt".
Image caption UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is launching a new plan to keep workers healthy. His new strategy aims to relieve pressure on the NHS, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
Image caption Arron Banks, the co-founder of Leave.EU, is on the front of the Observer after it emerged he is being investigated by police.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express says Remainers have launched a last-minute plot to stop Brexit.
Image caption Meanwhile the Mirror splashes with a story about a support worker who was sent to help the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday says Scotland's "soft touch" justice system has been blamed for the deaths of 16 people who were murdered by people who had been spared jail.
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a story about a Rangers player being pelted with a coin during a match on Saturday.

