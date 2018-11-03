Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain in central and western parts of Scotland

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland as the remnants of Hurricane Oscar led to a wet and windy start to the weekend.

Flood alerts were in place as far afield as the Scottish Borders, Tayside, Skye and Lochaber, West Central Scotland and Western Isles.

There were also several flood warnings, including for Glen Lyon and Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain in central and western parts.

Areas covered by the warning can expect to see heavy and persistent rain, although drier weather will extend from the west later in the day.

Severe gales of up to 60mph have been forecast across western Scotland and it will be a generally gusty day across the UK.

The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads could lead to some travel disruption.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected in some areas, with journey times taking longer.