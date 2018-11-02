Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Harry Wallace recites the names of every Kilmarnock player

A four-year-old fan has won the hearts of players and staff at Kilmarnock football club by reciting the names of every member of the squad by their shirt number.

Little Harry Wallace showed off his memory skills as he visited the club's Rugby Park stadium with his nursery.

A video tweeted by Kilmarnock Community Sports Trusts shows him rhyming off the 29 players' names.

He cheekily includes himself as number 28 as no player wears that shirt.

He was one of a group of youngsters from New Cumnock Early Childhood Centre who visited the stadium on Thursday.

In the video, prompted by someone calling out the shirt numbers, he methodically lists off the players names and rather shyly, without looking up, says "Me" when he gets to number 28.

Kilmarnock Community Sports Trust tweeted: "We were very privileged to have a little visitor today as part of @NewCumnockECC little Harry (@Lucynharrysmum) who can rhyme off every @KilmarnockFC player in the squad! He's only 4!! Amazing! #WeAreKillie."

Kilmarnock players were also quick to praise the impressive youngster.

Midfielder Chris Burke shared the video on Twitter, boasting that he had witnessed young Harry's skills "first hand".

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who is on loan to Kilmarnock from Watford, described the video as "quality" and promised to get the "little man" a shirt signed by all the squad.