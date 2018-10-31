Scotland

Scotland's papers: Anger over Scot's Kremlin medal

  • 31 October 2018
Image caption Vladimir Putin has sparked a Scottish political row, writes The Herald, by announcing that tycoon Sir Angus Grossart has been awarded the Pushkin medal for his contribution to the arts. The paper quotes a Conservative spokesman saying Sir Angus should not indulge the Russian president by accepting the award.
Image caption SNP MP Pete Wishart has told The National that he is critical of support for a so-called People's vote on Brexit unless assurances are given that Scotland's vote will not be ignored a second time.
Image caption A murdered dad of four was so badly beaten that his wife has not been shown his body, reports the Scottish Sun, which devotes its front page to the murder of security guard Mohammad Abu Sammour.
Image caption An Aberdeen angler has blamed the death of thousands of fish at Corby Loch, near Bridge of Don, on pollution from the ongoing construction of the nearby Aberdeen City Bypass project. Ian Muir told the Press and Journal that he discovered bodies in the water earlier this year and that no fish have been caught since.
Image caption More than 16,000 Scots died from cancer last year, reports The Scotsman, which says the figure is the highest since records began in 1992, leading to calls for more funding to combat the disease.
Image caption The number of British residents applying for an Irish passport has nearly doubled since the EU referendum, according to The Times, which writes that people are making the choice to ensure they have the right to move and work freely in the bloc after Brexit.
Image caption Scientists behind a clinical trial at University College in London have been accused of a "cover-up" over the deaths of two young women who died after undergoing experimental treatment, reports The Daily Telegraph.
Image caption A Falklands veteran has gone on hunger strike demanding better treatment for former servicemen, says The Daily Express, which reports on the case of former paratrooper Gus Hales, who has begun his protest over a lack of mental health support for former soldiers.
Image caption The Daily Star claims there are two Jimmy Savile-like celebrity abusers on the loose. The paper quotes a former police officer saying the two high-profile individuals are "loved by millions" but police have insufficient evidence to charge them.
Image caption Scientists have confirmed that air pollution in the UK is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes as medical experts demand tough new laws to crack down on the particulates emitted by cars and industry, writes the i newspaper.
Image caption The SNP's "squeeze on hard working Scots" is set to tighten, claims the Scottish Daily Mail, after the Scottish government said it would not pass on the hundreds of pounds in UK tax breaks, says the paper.
Image caption A grieving grandfather has called for an instant ban for the driver of a car caught travelling at more than twice the speed limit. The Courier quotes Rab Brown, whose grandson Logan Carrie was killed on the A92 in Glenrothes in 2015, saying the speed detected was "out of order".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites