Scotland

Scotland's papers: Teachers' pay protest and synagogue 'slaughter'

  • 28 October 2018
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday's front page is dominated by a picture of Sir Philip Green to highlight the paper's story about how the wealthy have become "a law unto themselves" in the wake of the business tycoon's legal case over privacy. It also reports on thousands of teachers marching through Glasgow to demand a better pay deal.
Image copyright Sunday Times
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with the mass shooting at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh. The paper says the gunman shouted "all Jews must die" before opening fire. It has since been confirmed at least 11 people were killed.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail also focuses on the synagogue shooting, saying that as well as 11 people dying, another 12 people including four police officers were hurt in the "Pittsburgh bloodbath".
Image copyright Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday says a new generation of "supercameras" is being introduced in Scotland "to track every move of millions of motorists". The story goes on to say that the network will provide Police Scotland with "unprecedented surveillance of drivers".
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday reveals a convicted knife killer has been ordained as a Free Church of Scotland minister. The paper says Gary Brotherston has joined the church in Bishopbriggs, just a few miles from where he murdered a man in a street fight in 1994.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The Sunday National says fresh doubt has been cast over the official version of how a leading SNP activist died more than 30 years ago. A nurse who treated SNP lawyer Willie McRae tells the paper he did not take his own life, but was in fact shot.
Image copyright The Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post says a student found dead on a beach after drinking at a beer festival had been picked up by police hours before but was allowed to "wander off alone". The body of Scott Calder was discovered on a beach after the event at Gosford House in Longniddry on 14 October.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express features claims that a dementia patient has been "abandoned" by a health board which "has not replaced the doctor who was responsible for him". The 64-year-old from Muirkirk in Ayrshire has not had an appointment for 18 months.

