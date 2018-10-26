Image copyright Google Image caption The A74(M) near Kirkpatrick Fleming

A man who died after his car left the road and hit a tree has been named.

Mohammad Asghar, 54, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was heading south on the A74(M) near Kirkpatrick Fleming, Dumfries and Galloway, when the crash happened at about 22.10 on Wednesday.

Police said early reports indicated that there may have been debris on the road near the scene.

They are keen to trace a lorry which may have lost timber from its load on Wednesday evening.

Mr Asghar was driving a black BMW 730. No other vehicle was involved.