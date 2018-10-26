Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scandal boss Sir Philip Green named

  • 26 October 2018
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads a number of papers with the naming of Sir Philip Green as the businessman at the centre of the #MeToo harassment scandal. It was this paper that first revealed a prominent figure had taken out a court injunction banning their identity.
Image caption The Scottish Sun pictures the Topshop tycoon alongside Harvey Weinstein, the movie director who has faced sex pest claims. The paper has the headline #MeTwo.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports how Sir Philip was named in the House of Lords using parliamentary privilege. Lord Hain said it was "clearly in the public interest" to have the businessman's identity in the public domain.
Image caption The Times reports that MPs are demanding the tycoon be stripped of his knighthood if the claims are true. The paper says the naming of Sir Philip raises fresh questions about how the law is being used by wealthy figures to block allegations of wrongdoing.
Image caption The i newspaper says the retail billionaire has denied "unlawful sexual or racist behaviour" as he moves to save his personal reputation. The paper pictures Sir Philip with the singer Beyonce and the model Cara Delevingne under the headline "Unmasked".
Image caption The Express reports how Sir Philip had paid £500,000 to keep his name out of the headlines but now faces the glare of publicity. The paper says the controversial businessman now faces unprecedented pressure in the face of the claims.
Image caption The Herald leads with a different story under the headline "Starving families raid skips at night for food". It reports on the evidence gathered by charities about the extremes to which some families in Scotland are going to feed themselves.
Image caption The Daily Record reports how people serving sentences for serious knife crimes will no longer be freed early from prison on an electronic tag. The move by the justice secretary follows a campaign by the family of a murdered father.
Image caption The Scotsman features the same story, reporting how violent offenders and those with a history of knife crime will no longer be able to serve part of their sentence at home on an electronic tag.
Image caption The National, meanwhile, follows up on the outcry over Scottish Tory MSP Michelle Ballantyne after she suggested people on benefits should not have as many children as those who are better off. The paper says the politician is facing growing calls to quit.
Image caption The Scottish government has announced £200m investment for Tayside, reports The Courier, reporting how ministers here are stealing a march on the UK government which reveals its share of the joint City Deal funding next week.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports how hopes are rising that a section of the long-awaited Aberdeen Bypass could soon be open following an intervention by ministers.
Image caption The Daily Star leads its front page with a story about a student leader who wants to take down a memorial to WW1 soldiers because it only features white men.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites