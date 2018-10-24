Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Overall casualty numbers fell to 9,428 - the lowest number since records began

The number of people killed on Scotland's roads plummeted by 24% last year to 146.

Official figures showed the fatalities included two children, 10 fewer than in 2016.

Overall casualty numbers fell by 14% to 9,428 - the lowest number since records began.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson welcomed the decline but said the figures would offer little comfort to families who lost loved ones.

Child casualties

The Transport Scotland report found five cyclists - three fewer than 2016 - were killed while six more pedestrians lost their lives, up from 32 to 38.

It also revealed the number of people seriously injured decreased by 6% to 1,589.

In 2017 there were 901 child casualties, down 10% on the previous 12 months.

The report said 152 children were seriously injured, down from 167 in 2016.

The number of pedal cyclists and motorcyclists injured rose by 16% and 5% respectively.

But the number of car users and pedestrians hurt fell by 13% and 6%.

The number of pedal cyclists injured rose by 16%

Mr Matheson said: "The latest statistics confirm that casualties on Scotland's roads are at the lowest levels since records began.

"While I and the Scottish Government's road safety partners can welcome this long-term trend of decreasing road casualties since 2004 - this fact brings no comfort to the friends and relatives of people who have tragically died on Scotland's roads.

"This point is felt particularly this year, when people across Scotland have had to come to terms with incidents which have shaken local communities and the nation as whole."

He said the Scottish government is working towards the vision set out in the Scotland's Road Safety Framework to 2020, which aims to reduce fatalities by 40% and serious injuries by 55%.

Driver behaviour

Mr Matheson added: "We will ensure that effective educational resources are delivered across the country, targeting our most vulnerable road user groups.

"Additionally, we are also working to transform driver behaviour through safety camera programmes.

"Our engineers and road operating companies continue to deliver a world-class trunk road network and as ever, we continue to support Police Scotland, who work tirelessly to enforce laws on our roads and keep people safe."

The number of people killed or injured on the roads has been falling year on year for over a decade, with 16,239 casualties recorded in 2007, including 281 fatalities.

But the latest figures showed an increase in the number of cyclists who were seriously hurt in road accidents, up from 148 in 2016 to 171 last year - making this the highest for 10 years.

There were 141 fatal accidents last year, with 97 of these taking place outside of built up areas, while 44 occurred on roads in towns and cities.