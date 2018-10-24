Scotland

Scotland's papers: child abuse payouts and court trial

  • 24 October 2018
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a government apology and news of compensation for hundreds of victims of historical child sex abuse. The paper says the payments could run into hundreds of millions of pounds.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a different line from the ongoing child abuse inquiry, focussing on an apology issued by a Moray care home where children were abused. Aberlour is one of three organisations being looked at in the next phase of the inquiry.
Image caption The Scottish Sun, meanwhile, leads with evidence from a court case involving a former manager at Celtic Boys Club who is accused of several counts of child sexual abuse.
Image caption The arrival of notorious football fans who support Spartak Moscow is the main story in The Record. The paper says 300 police officers will form a ring of steel around the fans when the team plays its Europa League tie with Rangers.
Image caption The extraordinary story around the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is the main story in The Times. It has US president Donald Trump calling the crime "one of the worst cover-ups" in history.
Image caption The dental health of Tayside's children is the main story in the Courier. The paper says nearly one in 10 P1 children in the region require immediate treatment, according to new official figures.
Image caption The Herald leads with the announcement by the Scottish government that £850m is to be ploughed into the health service in a bid to cut treatment waiting times. The health plan has been criticised, however, as ministers' "permission to keep breaking the law".
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the same story saying that hospital waiting times will not be met until 2021. The paper says ministers are offering £355m in new cash to ease the most pressing areas of the health system.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph splashes with its own story about a #MeToo scandal that it is not able to report because of a legal block. It says a leading businessman has been granted an injunction to stop the paper revealing allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse of staff.
Image caption The Daily Express uses its front page to call on the Chancellor Philip Hammond to relax the public purse strings in next week's Budget. Tax cuts should follow a £13bn boost from better-than-expected public finance figures, the paper says.
Image caption The National reports on a call by Scotland's leading historian Prof Sir Tom Devine to better protect the country's historic monuments. The academic is concerned about the threat posed to the Culloden battlefield by housing development.
Image caption The UK edition of the i newspaper leads with new laws on food labelling aimed at protecting people with hidden allergies. The Westminster government is acting after the tragic case of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who died after eating sesame seeds in a snack bought from the Pret A Manger chain.
Image caption A celebrity soap story is the lead story in the Daily Star. It reports how the stars of EastEnders are fearing for their jobs following the arrival of the soap's new boss.

