Image copyright Getty Images

An investigation of the disappearance of golden eagles in Scotland contained "significant shortcomings", according to a leading QC.

The 2017 report from Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) found many satellite-tracked birds were "killed illegally".

But analysis by Ronnie Clancy QC for the Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) said there was evidence of "unconscious bias".

SNH said the expert report was independently reviewed by peers.

The SNH review was requested by Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham who is considering licences for sporting estates, taking into account its conclusions.

The 271-page report - Analyses of the fates of satellite tracked golden eagles in Scotland - considered whether there was a pattern of suspicious activity surrounding the "disappearance'" of many electronically-tagged golden eagles.

It concluded that almost a third of the 131 golden eagles tracked by satellite over a 12 year period died in suspicious circumstances, ruling out the possibility that tags failed because of malfunctions or collisions with wind turbines.

Image copyright SNH Image caption The SNH report identified cases where tags had stopped working in "suspicious" circumstances

Mr Clancy's legal opinion, however, states: "The concept of suspicion centred on grouse moors looms large behind the question which the authors sought to answer.

"This gives rise to a danger that the evidence is analysed in a state of unconscious bias as to the outcome. There are, in my view, signs of this in the detail of the report."

The report also analysed the distribution of tags which had gone missing in relation to grouse moors.

After initially failing to draw a conclusion it re-examined the figures including "buffer zones" of up to 4km.

The QC concludes: "It does look as if the study is being manipulated to obtain a desirable result.

"The colloquial expression 'moving the goal posts' comes to mind. The original analysis produced nothing of statistical significance"

Image copyright laurie campbell Image caption The Scottish Gamekeepers Association believes its members are unfairly blamed for raptor persecution

The SGA said it did not comment at length on the SNH report when it was published because it did not want to detract from the message that wildlife crime cannot be tolerated.

But it added that the more analysis it conducted, the more it felt the report's conclusions were inconsistent with the experience of its own members.

SGA chairman Alex Hogg told BBC Scotland: "The legal opinion asks many questions including whether assumptions made about the reliability of satellite tags are justified.

"It also highlights that the connection between grouse moors and suspicious tags in the SNH report was initially found to be insignificant until the authors shifted the parameters and extended the boundaries of the moors by up to 4km.

"Regardless of the report or the legal opinion, it has long been the SGA's view that how satellite tags are used requires review."

'International authorities'

Following publication of the SNH report, an independently-led group was set up to look at the environmental impact of grouse moor management practices.

Prof Des Thompson, SNH's principle adviser on biodiversity, said: "Our report was commissioned by Scottish government, and found there was a pattern of suspicious activity surrounding the 'disappearance' of many satellite tagged golden eagles.

"This is an issue that has spanned decades, with clusters of activity on certain driven grouse moors in the Scottish Highlands.

"The report details carefully and critically the steps taken in reaching this conclusion. It was independently peer reviewed, and its authors are international authorities on golden eagles and the applications of satellite tracking raptors.

"Our priority continues to be protecting the golden eagle for generations to come, and helping Police Scotland in its vital work to tackle raptor crime."

Satellite tagging is largely carried out by conservation groups including RSPB Scotland and Highland Foundation for Wildlife.

Gamekeepers want data from the tracked birds to be independently monitored with the data shared with other organisations like itself.