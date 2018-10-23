Scotland

Scotland's papers: Possible Brexit rebellion over fishing

  • 23 October 2018
Image caption The Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Scotsman
Image caption The Times
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Herald
Image caption The National
Image caption The i
Image caption The Courier
Image caption The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Star
Image caption The Press and Journal

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites