MP and actress named 'Outstanding Women'

Image caption Mhairi Black (left) and actress Maureen Beattie (right) are among 10 inductees to the 2018 list

MP Mhairi Black and actress Maureen Beattie have been recognised as Outstanding Women of Scotland at a ceremony in Glasgow.

The pair are among the 10 new inductees for the 2018 list, compiled by the Saltire Society.

The honour, created in 2015, celebrates the achievements of Scottish women and their contribution to society.

Also included on this year's list are forensic psychologist Karyn McCluskey and scientist Sarah Wanless.

They join fellow inductees choreographer Janice Parker, campaigners Talat Yaqoob, Beth Morrison and Isabel McCue, literary agent Jenny Brown and Gaelic education and literary figure Rosemary Ward.

'Own terms'

They were named at a ceremony at Glasgow's Women's Library on Saturday.

Previous inductees include First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Image copyright Google Image caption The women were named at a ceremony at Glasgow's Women's Library

Mhairi Black became the SNP Member of Parliament for Paisley and Renfrewshire South in 2015.

The 24-year-old is currently the youngest member of the House of Commons and has become a strong critic of the UK government's Universal Credit.

'Inspiring inductees'

She said she was hugely honoured to hold a place on this list. "The women on this list come from a wide range of backgrounds and it is great to see women leading in so many different sectors."

Maureen Beattie, the daughter of Scottish actor and comedian Johnny Beattie, is best known for her roles in Dr Who and Casualty.

Saltire Society President Sally Mapstone said Scotland generated outstanding women across the arts, politics, sciences and justice system.

She said: "Women's leadership, creativity, and companionship, done on their own terms and to enhance the lives of others, characterise this year's inspiring inductees."