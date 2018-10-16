Image copyright Getty Images

Only one case of a bird of prey being illegally poisoned was recorded in Scotland in 2017 - the lowest number since records began in 2004.

Official figures also showed a 36% fall in all recorded bird of prey crimes, with nine compared to 14 in 2016.

However, data from satellite-tagged raptors continued to show birds suspiciously "disappearing".

The figures were complied for the government by The Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime (PAW).

It said persecution was strongly suspected in the cases of the "unexplained" disappearances.

In addition to the poisoning incident, there were two shootings, two illegal trappings and three cases of disturbance.

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham welcomed the reduction in bird of prey poisonings.

But she warned that reports from early 2018 indicate it remains a problem in some parts of Scotland.

Ms Cunningham said: "It is extremely frustrating that some criminals continue to undermine the good work that has been done by conservationists and land managers in recent years.

"We have recently provided additional resources to Police Scotland for the detection and investigation of wildlife crime, and set up a review group to look at grouse moor management, including the potential for licensing this type of business. "

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association, which has expelled six members in six years for wildlife crime convictions, said "few, if any" types of crime had declined at the same rate as bird of prey poisonings.

Its chairman Alex Hogg said: "In 2010 in Scotland, there were 22 cases of raptor poisoning which was unacceptable. Seven years on, we are looking at one case, with shooting and trapping reduced substantially as well. This is welcomed by the SGA."