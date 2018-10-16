Scotland

'Mum's the word' for Meghan and no-deal Brexit 'disaster'

  • 16 October 2018
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun devotes its front page to the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby. The paper says fellow royals had been "sworn to secrecy" when they were told at Princess Eugenie's wedding last Friday.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail carries a picture of a "beaming" Meghan Markle after it was announced that she and Prince Harry are to become parents. The official announcement was made as the royal couple started a visit to Australia.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald focuses on warnings that Scotland's financial sector faces "pretty horrific" consequences if there is a no-deal Brexit. It says financial experts claim a "chaotic" exit from the EU next March could cause huge problems with EU regulators.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express tells how Meghan broke her baby news to The Queen. It leads with the story of a former Army medic who served in Afghanistan giving up her right to anonymity to tell how she was "terrorised by a brutal rapist".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record features an interview with a women telling of her grief after she found her partner stabbed and dying outside their home in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i carries details of a parliamentary inquiry which reveals MPs "groped, abused and bullied" women at Westminster. The paper says many of the cases involving female members of staff were covered up.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times features the same story, saying the head of the Commons standards committee has called for John Bercow to resign as Speaker after the report found "disturbing" allegations of sexual harassment by MPs.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that voting through Prime Minister Theresa May's "cobbled together blindfold Brexit" would be a dereliction of duty.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star features a climate scientist's claim that global warming could "unleash a new wave of killer diseases" across the world as rising temperatures lead to lethal bugs currently trapped beneath the ice caps thawing out.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says passengers on the Orkney inter-island flights could be the first in the world to use an electric-powered aircraft on a commercial basis.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition reports on how tourists and commuters faced "traffic chaos" on Monday as a week of roadworks on the A9 in Highland Perthshire began.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites