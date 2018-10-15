Religious order to be sued over 'abuse'

Image caption The Smyllum Park Orphanage closed in 1981

Former residents who claim they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse at two orphanages in Scotland are suing the religious order that ran them.

Ten people are taking legal action against the Sisters of Charity of Saint Vincent De Paul.

Lady Smith, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry's chairwoman, said Smyllum Park near Lanark and Bellevue House, Rutherglen, were "places of fear".

The order has offered its "heartfelt apology" to anyone abused in its care.

In an interim report published last week, the child abuse inquiry found that children were beaten with hairbrushes, leather straps and crucifixes at the homes.

They were sexually abused in Smyllum by priests, a trainee priest, nuns, members of staff and a volunteer.

It came after the inquiry heard evidence from 54 witnesses about their experiences at Smyllum Park, which closed in 1981, and Bellevue House, which closed in 1961,

The judge said the children found "no love, no compassion, no dignity and no comfort" at the homes.

Thompsons Solicitors confirmed it is pursuing 10 cases and "many more" are likely to launch court action.

Image copyright Nick Mailer Image caption The inquiry is chaired by High Court judge Lady Smith

Laura Connor, a partner with the firm, said: "Many of those who gave evidence to the inquiry about Smyllum and Bellevue are our clients and the evidence they have provided the inquiry and ourselves means that we are now able to proceed immediately with this legal action.

"It's important to survivors that the charity now formally acknowledge the inquiry's finding, issue an apology to those who have been affected and admit liability in civil claims against them.

"This will allow the survivors from these institutions to gain some form of justice for the life changing abuse they have suffered."

She said the survivors want the legal matters to be resolved as quickly as possible.

"We expect The Sisters Of Charity to show compassion and understanding in this matter and not to put people who have already suffered so much at their hands through further anguish and delay," she added.

In a statement published last week, the Daughters of Charity said: "Lady Smith's findings describe events and practices which are totally out of keeping with the fundamental values which underpin our life and mission and we are committed to giving this report our utmost attention.

"We most sincerely offer our heartfelt apology to anyone who suffered any form of abuse whilst in our care."