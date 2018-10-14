Scotland

The papers: Antidepressant 'crisis' and cabinet 'mutiny'

  • 14 October 2018
Image copyright Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday says alarming new evidence has highlighted the "horrific" side effects of trying to quit antidepressants.
Image copyright Sunday Times
Image caption Theresa May is facing a "cabinet mutiny", according to the Sunday Times. The paper says former Brexit Secretary David Davis is calling for ministers to rebel against the PM and her plan for leaving the EU.
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon unveiling a roadmap to Scotland staying in the single market.
Image copyright Observer
Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster believes a no-deal Brexit is now the most likely outcome due to the EU's stance on Northern Ireland, reports the Observer.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption A new generation of women are breaking the mould in shinty, according to the Scotland on Sunday.
Image copyright Sunday Telegraph
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph reports Theresa May is facing a "growing rebellion" with up to 63 of her own MPs issuing a "major new challenge to her authority" over Brexit proposals.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with a story about a couple who have gone to court to have the remains of a disliked in-law removed from their family grave.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail reports that the country's "most notorious jail" is to be closed down after 136 years.
Image copyright Sunday Express
Image caption Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has offered some words of advice on the EU, reports the Sunday Express. He said: "What is the response to a bully? You stand up to a bully."
Image copyright Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday "exposes" the background of a Somalian whose deportation was halted after airline passengers staged a mutiny demanding his release.
Image caption According to the Sunday Mirror, the husband of Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones has warned her TV dance partner Seann Walsh to keep his "hands off my wife".
Image copyright Sun on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday also leads with Strictly, reporting that Seann Walsh had a fling with an actress behind his former girlfriend's back.
Image caption The Daily Star on Sunday leads on a story about a contestant from TV dating show Take Me Out being "wooed" by an heir to a £400m fortune.

