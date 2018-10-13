Scotland

The papers: Brexit trade deals 'wipeout' and benefits call

  • 13 October 2018
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption Government papers reveal that existing trade agreements with more than 70 countries would go in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to The Scotsman.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with a call from the SNP that the prime minister should halt the "disastrous" rollout of the UK government's flagship Universal Credit policy.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with claims by Labour MEP David Martin that an independent Scotland would not have to join the euro and could get back into the EU within two or three years of a Yes vote.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with a warning that the qualifications of lawyers, architects and medical staff may not be recognised in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Chancellor Philip Hammond "does not have support in the Commons for a tax-raising budget", reports the Times.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports that a father who was shot in his front garden had been "lured" outside by a phone call.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Princess Eugenie married long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday and a picture of them outside St George's Chapel dominates the Daily Mail's front page.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister is facing "fury" from Brexiteer MPs over the EU's proposal to extend the transition period until 2021 to help solve the Irish border problems.
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The Sun reports that actor and former footballer Vinnie Jones is leading a "backlash" against Paul Gascoigne's Hampden Hall of Fame snub.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with the picture of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kissing after their wedding ceremony.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption According to the Press and Journal, inspectors have revealed a "damning catalogue of mistreatment" suffered by pensioners at a former care home.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier says an American student has found thousands of rare comics in Dundee University archives.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star says comic Seann Walsh will use recent Strictly Come Dancing events as material for his upcoming tour.

