Image caption High winds and waves at Saltcoats

Storm Callum has hit land in Scotland, causing disruption to road, rail and ferry travel.

Yellow Met Office warnings are in place for wind and rain in the Highlands and Islands and Strathclyde areas throughout Friday.

Closures and restrictions are in place on several road bridges, with some trains cancelled on coastal routes.

SP Energy Networks issued advice on power cuts and forecasters said transport disruption was likely.

A yellow warning for rain will continue for all of Saturday.

As a result of heavy rain, the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful and Old Military Road will remain closed for the weekend following a landslip earlier in the week.

About 300 tonnes of new debris reached the A83 on Friday morning and around 50 tonnes had reached the OMR.

Image caption New debris landed on the A83 on Friday morning

On Scotland's bridges, at 15:00 on Friday:

A9 Dornoch Bridge was closed

A87 Skye Bridge had reopened to high sided vehicles but with a high winds warning in place.

A9 Kessock and A898 Erskine bridges were subject to high wind warnings

Waves crashing over the sea wall at Saltcoats meant trains were cancelled between Kilwinning and Largs/Ardrossan.

Network Rail is anticipating significant rainfall on Saturday and said it would be monitoring known flood risk areas, with rapid response teams on stand by.

Calmac cancelled many of its Western Isles ferries for the entire day and advised passengers to check before travelling.

On Friday afternoon SEPA had two flood warnings and ten flood alerts in place.

The torchlight procession for the Dunoon Mod 2018, due to take place on Friday evening, was cancelled due to the weather.

The Coastguard also urged the public to avoid exposed coastal areas, tweeting that a photo or video clip "is not worth risking your life for".

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "The wind gusts will approach 40-50mph across western parts of Scotland, Wales, western England and Northern Ireland.

"Accompanying high tides will be big waves and we could see coastal impacts from those and inland impacts from those strong winds as well.

"Later in the day as the deep low approaches north-west Scotland there is the risk of 70mph gusts for exposed parts.

"The rain is also of concern with a lot of it to come through 36 hours over Friday and Saturday, especially for western parts of England, south west Scotland and Wales."