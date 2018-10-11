Scotland

The papers: Crisis at top of NHS and fish quota 'carve-up'

  • 11 October 2018
Image caption The Times reports on the departures of seven health board chief executives in recent months. The paper says the moves will leave a third of Scotland's health boards rudderless.
Image caption The Herald highlights a Greenpeace investigation into the control of Scotland's fishing quotas which is held by a small number of families. The wealth of the few is to the detriment of smaller fishing businesses which struggle to survive, says the report.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with an exclusive story about an accident victim whose identity was mixed up with his friend after the two men picked up each others wallets on a night out. The mix-up meant George Crawford's parents missed his last moments in hospital, reports the paper.
Image caption Scotland's flagship universal childcare policy is on the brink of collapse, reports The Scotsman. It says nursery providers have written to the Scottish government warning that an expansion of hours is not being properly funded and will drive agencies out of business.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads its front page with a story about plans to introduce a so-called "Amazon tax" in Scotland. The paper says the Scottish government will press ahead with a scheme that will allow councils to impose a business rate levy on online retailers.
Image caption The latest Brexit twists and turns make the front page of The National. It says the DUP is threatening to vote against the government's budget plans in protest at lack of clarity in arrangements for Northern Ireland in the Brexit talks.
Image caption The i newspaper leads with the same story, saying the DUP will vote against the government if the prime minister does not compromise on its Brexit plan.
Image caption High-speed trains will not lead to significantly faster journey times for north-east customers until at least the end of next year, reports The Press and Journal. The revamped InterCity trains will cut times between Aberdeen and Edinburgh by 10 minutes from December but any further reduction will not follow until at least next December.
Image caption The site of the former Longannet power station could be the location of a new train manufacturing plant, reports The Courier. The Fife base is a strong contender to secure investment from Spanish firm Talgo.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with the latest testimony from the Westminster Bridge terror attack inquest. The police marksman who shot dead the attacker said he feared his knife-wielding target was going to kill him.
Image caption The Daily Record splashes with a story about the distribution arm of chocolate giant Cadbury which paid no corporation tax in the UK last year even though its profits rocketed by more than 700% to £185 million. Mondelez UK Ltd managed to offset its profits to help wipe out the potential £35 million tax bill.

