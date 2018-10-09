Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people given antidepressants in Scotland has reached a new high, according to a new report.

Official figures reveal that more than 902,000 people were dispensed at least one antidepressant drug last year.

That marks a 42% increase in patients receiving the drug since 2009/10, according to ISD Scotland.

It also reported a 73% rise in the number of antidepressant prescriptions over the last decade, from 3.8 million in 2007/08 to 6.6 million last year.

Antidepressants are commonly prescribed to treat depression but some types of the drug are also used to treat conditions including migraine, chronic pain and ME.

A breakdown of the figures show that around two thirds (65.8%) of patients dispensed the drugs are women.

It found that antidepressant use peaks among people aged between 50 and 54, before steadily decreasing as people get older.

The report also reported a link with deprivation.

More than 251,000 people in the most deprived areas were dispensed antidepressants in 2017/18, compared to 123,000 in the least deprived areas.