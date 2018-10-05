Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 28 September - 5 October

  • 5 October 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 September - 5 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

boat and children on Aberdeen beach Image copyright Laurence Bews
Image caption Laurence Bews sent this photo of his kids Finlay and Freya playing at Aberdeen beach.
Lossiemouth's East Beach Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Lossiemouth's East Beach, photographed by Tom McPherson.
squirrel Image copyright Roy Mitchell
Image caption Decisions, decisions...Roy Mitchell captured this great image.
wedding in Nairn Image copyright Norma Anderson
Image caption Norma Anderson sent this photo of her daughter's wedding as the new Mr and Mrs Sutherland tied the knot in Nairn.
kestrel flying past at RSPB Loch Leven Image copyright Ewan MacRae
Image caption Ewan MacRae spotted this kestrel flying past at RSPB Loch Leven.
dogs Image copyright Anna Murray
Image caption Shadow and Storm looking windswept while Dunbar beach. Pic sent by Anna Murray.
butterfly Image copyright June Scott
Image caption June Scott photographed this Red Admiral butterfly in her garden in Musselburgh.
Loopallu music festival Image copyright Jonathan Duckworth
Image caption A giant grizzly and a polar bear were in the audience at Loopallu. Photo by Jonathan Duckworth.
wallace monument Image copyright John-Paul Surrall
Image caption The Wallace Monument photographed from Stirling Castle by John-Paul Surrall.
bunker Image copyright Jamie Moffat
Image caption Jamie Moffat visited Barnton Quarry Bunker during Open Doors at the weekend.
edinburgh Image copyright Mike Hume
Image caption Dusk descends across Edinburgh. Photograph taken from Calton Hill by Mike Hume.
fire Image copyright Iain Rudkin
Image caption Iain Rudkin took this photograph as he enjoyed an open fire and whisky with friends on a bothy trip.
stag Image copyright Gordon Macrae
Image caption This stag was lying down enjoying a bit of peace and quiet on Lewis before the rutting season starts in earnest. Picture taken by Gordon Macrae.
rainbow in Plockton Image copyright Geoff Smith
Image caption A double rainbow in Plockton captured by Geoff Smith.
spider Image copyright David Boyle
Image caption David Boyle spotted a garden cross spider in his garden in Rosyth.
Cairn Holy Chambered Cairns in Dumfries and Galloway Image copyright Colin Brown
Image caption Early morning at Cairn Holy Chambered Cairns in Dumfries and Galloway. Colin Brown sent the photo.
frog in Perth Image copyright Marian Coburn
Image caption This tiny frog was a late-night visitor to Marian Coburn's garden in Perth.
Pettico Wick jetty near St Abbs in Berwickshire Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Pettico Wick jetty near St Abbs in Berwickshire photographed by Curtis Welsh.
flower Image copyright Claire Woodward-Nutt
Image caption Autumn crocuses in Aberdeen's Victoria Park taken by Claire Woodward-Nutt.

