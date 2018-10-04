Image copyright PA Image caption The injured woman was treated at the medical centre on site

A woman was injured when she was hit by a wayward shot from defending champion Tyrrell Hatton on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The spectator was seen bleeding from a head wound after the incident on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns Golf Club.

The woman was treated on the course by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical centre on site.

It comes less than a week after a woman suffered a serious eye injury after a ball struck her at the Ryder Cup.

The wayward tee shot from American Brooks Koepka occurred during the opening session at Le Golf National.

Corine Remande, from Egypt, was hit on the par-four sixth hole in Paris and told the BBC that she has lost the sight in her right eye.

Koepka, who is also playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, said he was heartbroken after learning of the extent of the injury suffered by Mrs Remande.

Brooks Koepka said: "Yesterday was probably one of the worst days of my life,"

"I haven't had too many tragedies in my personal family where there's been a loss or any kind of tragic accident so I've been lucky in that sense.

"I wasn't told until I got to the course - I'm not the biggest person on social media - so when I got here and had about seven missed calls and 25 text messages I was like, 'What's going on?'. Then I was told the news and obviously I am really heartbroken. My stomach sank."

The course is one of the three used for the pro-am event.