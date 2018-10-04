Scotland

The papers: Bayoh 'betrayal' and May's moves

  • 4 October 2018
Image caption "The dead cannot cry out for justice but the living have a duty to do so for them", says The Herald, which leads with a call from the family of Sheku Bayoh - who died in police custody in Fife in 2015 - for criminal charges to be brought over his death.
Image caption Likewise, The Courier also features a picture of Mr Bayoh's family after Scotland's lord advocate ruled that no police officers would face prosecution in the case.
Image caption Theresa May's footwork features on many of Thursday's papers. The Telegraph shows her dancing on to the stage at the Conservative Party conference and says the prime minister has declared the end of austerity.
Image caption The i newspaper takes a similar line and says Theresa May has promised a return to the "good times" if her party backs her on Brexit.
Image caption "Mamma May-A", is how the Daily Mail headlines Mrs May's performance, claiming that she has "danced her way back to authority".
Image caption The Express describes Mrs May's conference speech as "scintillating" and claims that it defined how the nation can unite to "build a better Britain".
Image caption The Times also features the prime minister on its front page but leads with the story of a tenant farmer in Edinburgh who has won a legal battle to stop a £250m studio being built on land his family has worked on for more than 100 years.
Image caption Football bosses "snubbed" a police warning over playing two semi-finals at Hampden on the same day, according to The Scottish Sun, which reports on the decision to move the Hearts versus Celtic match to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.
Image caption The deliberate scattering of tacks across part of the popular NC500 route has been branded "irresponsible" and potentially deadly, writes the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Star quotes Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo as saying he is "no rapist" amid allegations he assaulted a women in Las Vegas in 2009.
Image caption The Daily Record also leads with the story and quotes the football star as saying the charge "goes against everything I am".

