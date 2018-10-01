Public 'backs new post-Brexit fish deal'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fishing industry claims European rules are unfair

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) has said an opinion poll it commissioned shows the public back a better deal for the industry after Brexit.

The YouGov research indicated 63.5% of voters who expressed an opinion thought quotas should be increased for UK vessels.

The SFF said the Common Fisheries Policy has meant 40% of the annual catch goes to British boats.

Other countries account for 60%.

The opinion poll also suggested public confidence that Brexit would benefit the fishing industry.

It found 59% of respondents indicating they thought fisheries was the economic sector most likely to benefit from leaving the EU.

'European straightjacket'

SFF chief executive Bertie Armstrong said: "It has been evident to those within the industry in the UK for many years that the system is inequitable.

"We have some of the best fishing grounds in the world, yet the straitjacket that is the CFP prevents our boats from catching even a majority of the quota in our own waters.

"That must end with Brexit, and it is pleasing that the public recognise the validity of our arguments about grasping the Sea of Opportunity to ensure that fishing is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Brexit across the UK economy.

"They understand the need for a fairer share of quotas allocated on the basis of sound science to maintain our number one goal of sustainability."

A Scottish Conservative MP representing a major fishing constituency has claimed the research showed people can see an "opportunity" available after Brexit.

David Duguid said: "This poll again shows that people across the UK recognise the huge opportunity that Brexit presents for our fishing industry."

He added: "We can secure a fairer deal for our fishermen and provide a welcome economic boost for our coastal communities."

Mackerel quotas

Meanwhile, the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) is advising a cut in the north east Atlantic mackerel catch for 2019.

It could mean, if the recommendations are accepted, that landings are reduced by 40%.

Those operating boats which catch mackerel have cast doubt on the evidence underlying the recommendation.

Ian Gatt, chief executive of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association, said: "There is considerable uncertainty over the accuracy of this year's scientific assessment due to a number of factors, including concerns over how the assessment model uses data from tagged mackerel, which has pulled down the calculated Spawning Stock Biomass figure.

"Tagged mackerel data has only been used in the assessment process in recent times, and because its data shows a much higher biomass reduction, it is at odds from other data in the scientific process and throws doubt on the overall stock assessment.

"The ICES perception of the stock is also contrary to that witnessed by fishermen on the fishing grounds."

The YouGov poll of 1,687 GB adults was carried out on 11 and 12 September.