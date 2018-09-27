Image copyright @Bazzakc Image caption Celtic fans trying to escape the crush before the Old Firm match

An expert will be commissioned to review policing at football matches in Scotland after fans were injured in a crush at Celtic Park.

One person was taken to hospital and five more were hurt before the Old Firm match on 2 September after stadium access points were changed.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr told the Scottish Police Authority the appointment would be finalised soon.

The review is expected to be completed before Christmas.

Mr Kerr, who recently joined the force from the National Crime Agency, said it had an "enviable reputation" for managing major events such as the Ryder Cup, Commonwealth Games and the recent European Championships.

'Enviable reputation'

He also highlighted the fact that Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins addressed a Uefa event last year on high-risk football matches.

Mr Kerr said: "That said, whilst we are comfortable in how we police football matches, any mature learning organisation has to be comfortable enough to challenge itself, particularly when there is a public debate around how matches are policed."

The deputy chief constable confirmed he was writing a terms of reference for an independent professional assurance review into how the force polices matches across Scotland.

As part of this process, a policing expert, from elsewhere in the UK, informally agreed on Wednesday to carry out the review.

Mr Kerr told the SPA meeting in Stirling more details would be released when the process is formalised.

He added: "Essentially I want the review to be in two parts. One, how we functionally police football matches: how we gather intelligence, the flexibility of our deployment practices, how we manage risk at football matches.

"But, equally importantly, how the policing of those football matches feels, the tone and presentation of them.

"So we would be very keen for the person that we are going to commission to speak to a range of stakeholders involved in football matches. Everything from SFA to SPFL, right through to some supporters' clubs and football clubs themselves."

Mr Kerr said the appointment would be finalised in the next few weeks and the review would be completed before Christmas.

Celtic apologised to supporters and later confirmed it had hired consultants to carry out an independent review into events leading up to the crush.