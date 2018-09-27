Concern at rise in guardianship orders

Image copyright SPL Image caption The majority of orders are for people with a learning disability or dementia

A welfare charity has said it is concerned at the rise in guardianship orders affecting adults with conditions such as dementia.

The legal orders give control over finance, property and welfare safeguards for people unable to make their own decisions.

The Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland said orders rose 12% to 13,501 between 2017-18 and the year before.

The body said the process is complex and time-consuming and needs reforming.

The majority of guardianships are for people with a learning disability (45%) and dementia or Alzheimer's disease (41%).

'Complex legal process'

In most cases, they are made by a relative, carer or friend, but local authorities have a duty to make an application where no-one else is applying.

Mike Diamond, executive director (social work) at the Mental Welfare Commission, said the system needed to be improved to help all those involved in the process.

He said: "The continued steep rise in guardianship applications is concerning.

"Most relatives find guardianship helpful, but it is a complex legal process and takes up a considerable amount of time for care professionals, particularly mental health officers.

"Sometimes it is required to allow people to access self-directed support, which gives greater control over their own care to people who receive services."

'Modernised and streamlined'

He added: "We believe the law needs to be modernised and streamlined to ensure care can be provided when it is needed, and to better protect the rights of people with dementia and learning disabilities.

"We welcome the commitment of the Scottish government to reforming the Adults with Incapacity Act, and look forward to working with them on this in the coming year."

More than one in five (21%) of welfare guardianship applications granted in 2017/18 were for those aged 16-24 with learning disability.

There were 4,990 indefinite orders as of March 31 this year, meaning 37% of active guardianships have no time limit, despite a drop in these types of orders.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "We welcome this report, underlining as it does the need for changes to aspects of the Adults with Incapacity legislation which we are committed to bringing forward.

"We carried out a consultation on proposals for the reform of Adults with Incapacity legislation - including the reform of guardianship processes - earlier this year.

"Results of this are being analysed and we are working with stakeholders, including the Mental Welfare Commission, to develop improvements in the law to benefit those adults in need of the safeguards this legislation provides."