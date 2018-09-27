Scotland

Scotland's Papers: Salisbury hitman and police pay deal

  • 27 September 2018
Image caption The Times is among the titles leading with revelations about the hitman suspected of carrying out the attack in Salisbury. The paper says Anatoliy Chepiga was a decorated colonel in Russian intelligence.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says the real identity of the alleged assassin comes just weeks after Russian president Vladimir Putin went on television to claim that the two suspects captured on CCTV were civilians.
Image caption The Express reports that Chepiga received Russia's highest military award by order of president Putin at a secret ceremony. The revelations emerged as Prime Minister Theresa May addressed world leaders at the UN.
Image caption The 39-year-old assassin served in wars in Chechnya and Ukraine, according to the Daily Telegraph. Details of the suspect's past were uncovered by investigative journalist organisation Bellingcat in conjunction with The Telegraph, the paper reports.
Image caption The Scotsman, meanwhile, leads with the biggest pay deal for the police in 20 years. The paper says officers will receive an immediate 6.5% pay increase in a deal costing £125m over the next three years.
Image caption The Herald covers the speech to the Labour conference by the party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn. It reports Mr Corbyn saying he and his party are ready to "take charge of Britain".
Image caption The Daily Record says Mr Corbyn mocked Theresa May's "shambolic handling" of Brexit and demanded that she make way for a Labour government. It quotes him saying: "We are ready to deliver."
Image caption The National takes a critical look at the Labour leader's speech, posing a number of questions of Mr Corbyn under the headline - 'How would I know?'
Image caption The i newspaper headlines the Labour story with 'Corbyn: I'm ready for power'. It says the Labour leader called on Theresa May to deliver a soft Brexit or "make way for a party that can".
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with claims by clinicians of a "severe bullying culture" by senior management at NHS Highland. The paper reports that the Health Secretary Jean Freeman has spoken to the board chairman about the claims.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the murder of a Scottish millionaire and his wife in Thailand, reporting how Alan Hogg was shot as he fed ducks at his luxury home.

