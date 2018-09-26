Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The award will be backdated to 1 September and applies until 31 March 2021.

Scottish police officers are to receive an immediate 6.5% pay increase.

The Scottish Police Authority confirmed the award will be backdated to 1 September and applies until 31 March 2021.

The move will see all officers below the rank of Assistant Chief Constable receive an immediate and substantial increase in their salary.

The SPA said the deal will represent an additional £125m in officer wages over the period.

A mid-point constable will receive a salary increase of £2,300 and the equivalent of an additional £6,000 in pay over the next 31 months.

The announcement comes on the eve of the SPA's monthly board meeting in Stirling.

In addition to an immediate pay award, the agreement will also address issues of inequality and anomalies in relation to pay progression.

It also contains a commitment to resolve working practices in relation to court and night shift.

'Significant and deserved'

Susan Deacon, Chair of the SPA, said: "I am pleased that through constructive dialogue we have reached agreement on an investment in pay that recognises the significant and valuable work that our police officers do in keeping the people of Scotland safe.

"Police officers represent a substantial portion of the police workforce and budget.

"This deal over a 31-month period provides both individuals and policing with certainty as we plan and implement the further transformation of policing to meet the needs of a changing Scotland."

Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: "The pay award represents a significant and deserved outcome for police officers.

"Every single day, our hard-working officers and staff are keeping people safe and demonstrating the highest levels of leadership and public service.

"They've done this consistently since the creation of Police Scotland, clearly showing that they are our most valued asset, so it's only right that their dedication and commitment is recognised appropriately."

'Important recognition'

Justice Secretary for Justice Humza Yousaf said: "This strong deal for Scotland's police officers is an important recognition of the vital work they do to support safer, stronger communities.

"It also reflects the positive relations between police officers and employers in Scotland where we have retained collective pay bargaining.

"The Scottish Government has worked closely with the SPA and Police Scotland to finalise this two-and-a-half year deal which puts more cash into officers' pockets while giving them and their families certainty."

Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said: "It is worth noting that even allowing for the extended period of this pay award, this represents the greatest uplift to police pay for over 20 years and the value of immediate payment on pay and pension as opposed to an extended year deal cannot be ignored."