Scotland

Scotland's Papers: Bully claims and Indy rally 'blow'

  • 26 September 2018
Image caption Patients' lives are being put at risk by the "bullying" and "intimidation" of whistleblowers at NHS Highland, writes The Herald, which quotes senior clinicians at the health board saying an "over-zealous" grievance procedure is silencing consultants and GPs.
Image caption Organisers of the All Under One Banner march and rally for independence are facing a major crisis, reports The National, after Historic Environment Scotland refused them the use of Holyrood Park next weekend for the event because of its political nature. HES says the decision was taken because it must remain politically neutral.
Image caption The Times leads with claims that food retailer Pret A Manger was told nine times that its baguettes could cause a deadly allergic reaction, before a teenager died after eating a sesame seed sandwich. The paper also features the news that teenagers are shunning alcohol, after Scotland reported one of the largest drops in consumption in Europe.
Image caption In addition to the ongoing political machinations surrounding Brexit and the Labour Party conference, The Telegraph also carries claims from the RAC on its front page that motorists face the prospect of a £70 tank of fuel in the coming weeks as the volatility of the pound takes its toll.
Image caption "Shameless" banks have mounted a secret lobbying campaign, according to the Scottish Daily Mail, to avoid having to refund victims of fraud. The paper writes that it was given access to a letter circulated in the banking sector saying it should not be made responsible for the £145m lost to fraud each year.
Image caption Under the headline Cops Can't Cope With Soaring Crime Rate, the Scottish Daily Express writes that the number of crimes recorded in Scotland has increased for the first time in more than a decade with more than half of those going unsolved.
Image caption Moray Council could lose out on £30m if it does not take action to improve its "crumbing" schools, according to the Press and Journal. The paper says the cost would ensue if the authority had to foot the bill for unforeseen closures rather than commit to a long-term strategy to update its current building stock.
Image caption Hundreds of criminals and suspects from Tayside are on the run because warrants for their arrest have not been executed, reports The Courier, which uncovered the number following a Freedom of Information request.
Image caption The Daily Record focuses its front page on the activities of Kelvin Greenhalghse - who was jailed for 20 years after he blinded a young mother in Edinburgh in 1991. Greenhalghse was released after serving 14 years behind bars for the crime.

