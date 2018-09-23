Image caption

According to the Sunday Telegraph, a donor who gave £1.5m to the Leave campaign and £375,000 to the Conservative Party has said he is ready to fund a new pro-Brexit party to deliver "what the electorate thought it would be getting". Jeremy Hosking said Leave voters were "being heated up slowly like laboratory frogs" under the PM's Chequers plan. The paper says pressure is growing on Mrs May to back a Canada-style trade deal with the EU.