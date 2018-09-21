Scotland

Scotland's papers: Theresa May's 'humiliation' at summit

  • 21 September 2018
Image caption The Scotsman reports that Theresa May has been given four weeks to come up with an alternative to her Chequers plan by EU leaders. The paper says it means Brexiteers within the Conservative party are now "circling" the prime minister.
Image caption The Mirror also leads with events at a summit of EU leaders in Austria, saying "your Brexit's broken". The paper says the UK is "closer than ever" to crashing out of the EU without a deal.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Britain it must climb down further if it wants a deal. Mr Macron said the proposals were "not acceptable" in their current form and said Brexit was "pushed by those who predicted easy solutions".
Image caption The PM has warned she is ready to walk away from the EU without a deal, the Scottish Daily Mail says. The paper reports Mrs May was "visibly furious" at a press conference in Salzburg, after her meeting with EU leaders. EU chief Donald Tusk said they "all agreed" that her Chequers plan "will not work".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says a "furious" Theresa May has warned that she "won't roll over" on a deal, quoting a Downing Street source. The paper says the PM was visibly shaking with anger in Salzburg after the EU summit.
Image caption The Times reports that the Ministry of Defence and GCHQ is setting up an offensive cyber-force to tackle hostile states, terrorist groups and domestic gangs. The £250m unit will be made up of about 2,000 "digital warriors", with experts recruited from the military, security services and industry, the paper says.
Image caption "The Salzburg disaster" is the headline on the front page of the i, which says the EU leaders have hit out at a vulnerable PM. It quotes the Hungarian leader as saying that France and Germany want the UK to "suffer".
Image caption The Herald claims Mrs May was "visibly angry". The newspaper also reports on Jeremy Corbyn's comments that he has not ruled out IndyRef2 should he become prime minister. The front page includes a story on the "toxic culture" at NHS Tayside, with claims "important issues" are not being taken seriously.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a plea from the mother of a Scottish stroke victim in Cambodia. Esther McLaughlin is "begging" the foreign secretary to help get her son back to the UK for specialist treatment.
Image caption A photographer has made claims in the Scottish Sun that Leigh Griffiths lashed out after the footballer's court appearance in Dundee. The Celtic striker was convicted of a speeding offence.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn's comments on a possible second independence referendum are on the front page of the National. The Labour leader said he would make a judgement on IndyRef2 if he becomes prime minister.
Image caption The Press and Journal says Aberdeen could become the first council in Scotland to call off the controversial testing of primary one pupils in Scotland.
Image caption The Courier has an interview with the victim of a chainsaw attacker in Dundee. Joe Brown has admitted the attempted murder of Arthur Innes at Caird Park Golf Club in May.

