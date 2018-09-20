Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former First Minister Alex Salmond

The Scottish government has formally notified the Court of Session that it will contest a judicial review brought against it by Alex Salmond.

The former first minster began legal action against the government in August over its handling of sexual misconduct allegations made by two people.

Mr Salmond strongly denies the claims, which are separately being looked at by the police.

The government said it would defend its processes "vigorously" in court.

The complaints against Mr Salmond were made in January, weeks after new procedures for dealing with harassment claims were introduced by the government.

The former SNP leader said the subsequent investigation was "unfair and unjust", and launched a crowdfunder to help pay for a judicial review of the process.

He said he had been given no opportunity to "see and therefore to properly challenge the case against me" and that he had "not been allowed to see the evidence".

He also described the allegations as "patently ridiculous" and claimed that someone within the government "flagrantly and repeatedly" breached the confidential complaints process by leaking details to the Daily Record newspaper.

'Vigorously defend'

A spokesman for the government said it had formally notified the Court of Session on Thursday afternoon that it would be contesting Mr Salmond's judicial review.

He added: "As we have said previously, we are confident our processes are legally sound and we will vigorously defend our position.

"There are a number of inaccuracies in Mr Salmond's public statements and we will address those matters in court."

Nicola Sturgeon, who succeeded Mr Salmond as SNP leader and as first minister, backed the government's new processes and said the "complaints could not be ignored or swept under the carpet".

It is not yet known when the case will be heard in court.