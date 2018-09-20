Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Killer storm' and vote over 'P1 tests'

  • 20 September 2018
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun devotes most of its front page to the "trail of destruction" across Scotland caused by Storm Ali. It says freak weather sparked travel chaos and left 70,000 Scottish properties without power, while two people were killed due to storm damage in Ireland.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption "Storm Ali's killer punch" is how the Daily Mail describes the battering Scotland took from hurricane-force winds. The papers tells how 102mph gusts "crippled" the country's transport network.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald also features Storm's Ali's "knockout blow", but leads with Scotland's education secretary telling schools to carry on with controversial "tests" for P1 pupils despite a Holyrood vote to halt them. The paper says John Swinney remained "defiant" after MSPs voted 63 to 61 to pause and review the nationalised standardised assessments.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says Mr Swinney remains "absolutely committed" to the assessments, which have been criticised by parents and teachers. It claims the SNP government is facing "mounting pressure to back down" over the issue.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times features claims that hundreds of thousands of people face being "bypassed by the digital revolution" and unable to access high-speed broadband services in Scotland. "Swathes of the country" are unlikely to secure superfast internet speeds by a government deadline of 2021, according to the spending watchdog Audit Scotland.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National focuses on peace campaigners urging Scots to "force the hand of the country's biggest institutions" in a fight against nuclear weapons. The paper says data drawn from annual results and official statements show the extent to which "major Scottish bodies help fund the making" of the weapons.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with high street chain Starbucks being "embroiled in a fresh tax row" amid new accusations that it isn't paying its fair share. The paper reports claims that the business, which has its HQ in the UK, paid tax at a rate of just 2.8% last year.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports on a secret memo circulated among Tory MPs that has suggested backbenchers would force Theresa May from office in April - as soon as the UK formally leaves the EU. The paper says the memo discusses potential successors, with Jeremy Hunt described as a "dark horse" who may succeed.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition reports on how the city felt the "full fury" of Storm Ali. It tells how the newly-opened V&A was forced to close its doors due to safety fears sparked by gale-force winds and flood warnings.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition leads with the journeys of thousands of passengers being thrown into chaos after a freight train was derailed just outside Inverness. The paper reports that by the time the line was cleared, Storm Ali had swept in and ScotRail was forced to issue a "do not travel" warning on many of its routes.

