Image copyright Diamondsteel Comics Image caption Warrior Saltire in action

The latest graphic novel about a comic book character dubbed "Scotland's first superhero" is to be launched at the largest Scottish comic con.

Saltire is a creation of Glaswegian John Ferguson. The comics are published by St Andrews' Diamondsteel Comics.

First printed more than two years ago, the comics follow Saltire's encounters with Saxons, Romans, Highland clan warriors and also supernatural beings.

The new graphic novel will be unveiled at the weekend's Glasgow Comic Con.

Set in a mythological Scotland, the Saltire stories are inspired by historical events and real places.

Some of the characters have been inspired by historical events and figures, including the mysterious disappearance of the Roman auxiliary legion the 9th Hispana in Scotland in AD 120 and the Hebrides' medieval Lord of the Isles.

Image copyright Diamondsteel Comics Image caption The Saltire stories are set in a mythological Scotland

Ferguson, who will also discuss his character as a guest at The Lakes International Arts Festival in Cumbria next month, said: "It's been over two years since our last title so I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans and finally getting the book out there.

"We believe this book is as good, if not better, than it's predecessor so hopefully the fans reaction is just as enthusiastic. Comic Con will be our first chance to find out."

He added: "Superheroes are a big part of mainstream culture these days and our Scottish protagonist creates a lot of enthusiasm so we're excited to bring him back."