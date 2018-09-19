Scotland

Scotland's papers: Immigration powers 'snub' and 'toxic air'

  • 19 September 2018
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says demands from the SNP for immigration powers to be devolved to Scotland "are not justified", according to a report commissioned by the UK government. The study by the Migration Advisory Committee concluded Scotland's economy did not need a "very different" regime to the rest of the UK to meet its labour requirements.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the same story, saying the findings of the immigration report are a "major blow" to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. It reports that the official analysis showed Scotland's economic needs are so similar to the UK's that no change in how powers are used is needed.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail reports on a study which suggest air pollution could be responsible for 60,000 cases of dementia in the UK. It says scientists found that people living in areas polluted by traffic and industry were 40% more likely to develop the condition.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption "Dementia threat soars in areas hit by pollution" is the headline on the front page of The Times, which reports on the same study. Senior author Frank Kelly, of King's College London, tells the paper that while the study's result were not conclusive "it is increasingly appreciated that the impacts of air pollution on health are seen far beyond the lungs."
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with the creator of the process for the UK exiting the EU, who has claimed there is a "clear and viable" route to staging a second referendum on Brexit. Lord Kerr of Kinlochard wrote Article 50 in his role as Secretary General of the European Convention. He said the UK government's letter triggering the departure process could be withdrawn.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with claims of a "threat to free TV licences for over-75s". The paper reports that the BBC's director general Sir Tony Hall has said the corporation's current spending is "unsustainable".
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with its interview with Prime Minister Theresa May, who tells the paper her Brexit plan will deliver freedoms people voted for. The paper says she has ruled out a second referendum.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says the "dark money net is closing in on the Tories". SNP MP Pete Wishart tells the paper he is demanding financial transparency after the Electoral Commission fined a Scottish Unionist club over its £100,000 donation to the Conservative Party.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says plans for a new hotel in a long-vacant site in Inverness have been rejected by councillors because they are "hideous". Vastint Hospitality had proposed a six-storey, four-star hotel on the Glebe Street plot, which formerly housed a swimming pool.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites