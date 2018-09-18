Image copyright PA Image caption The teachers' side in the pay negotiations described the offer of a 3% increase as "derisory"

Teachers' organisations have rejected a 3% pay increase, describing it as "derisory".

It follows a meeting of the committee which brings together representatives from the unions, Cosla and the Scottish government to negotiate teachers' pay.

Unions have been campaigning for a 10% rise.

Talks on pay are set to continue with another meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Meeting for Teachers (SNCT) scheduled for next month.

The pay offer, made earlier this month, would have seen all teachers get a rise of 3%. There would also be changes to the pay scale for unpromoted staff.

The SNCT said: "It was made clear by the teachers' side that this was a derisory offer and that it failed to redress the decade of detriment to teachers' pay.

"It was also made clear that whilst changes to the main grade scale would be welcomed, recruitment and retention of all teachers needed to be improved and all should receive a 10% pay rise, in addition to any other changes."

'Strike readiness'

At their AGM in June, the EIS teaching union previously voted in favour of escalating to "strike readiness" and preparing for a ballot after the summer holidays unless a deal achieving the 10% pay rise with no detriment to existing pay and conditions was reached.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "Teachers' pay is a matter for the SNCT and negotiations for 2018-19 are continuing."

Cosla has urged unions to accept a £350m pay deal for local government workers, warning any increase above the 3% on offer for those earning up to £80,000 would result in cuts to jobs and services.

It said the offer "highlights our commitment to parity across the local government workforce".

Unite, Unison and the GMB have said they will recommend members reject the local government deal.