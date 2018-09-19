Image caption Primary school education has become a hot topic at Holyrood

The Scottish government is facing defeat over national assessments for P1 pupils, with opposition parties uniting to demand they be scrapped.

The assessments were introduced across Scotland last year, but some teachers and parents have criticised them.

Opposition parties say they are not in line with play-based early learning and could create league tables of schools.

Ministers insist they are not high-stakes tests, but help schools assess where pupils need help at an early age.

MSPs will vote on a Conservative motion calling for a "halt" to the tests after a debate. All four opposition parties have stated opposition to the policy - so if all members are present, the minority government will be defeated.

The largely symbolic motion does not bind the government to any action, but Education Secretary John Swinney said he would "reflect on whatever parliament produces".

Standardised assessments were introduced in 2017 in a bid to gather more data about the stages children have reached in their learning, with literacy and numeracy tests at P1, P4, P7 and S3 level.

However there has been opposition to tests for the youngest pupils, with the EIS teaching union claiming they have left some children distressed and parents group Upstart Scotland saying they are administered "at an age when the overwhelming majority of European children aren't even at school".

Mr Swinney contends that it would be "deeply irresponsible" to scrap the tests, saying that "many of the criticisms from opposition parties have ranged from ill-informed to hypocritical".

Image copyright PA Image caption John Swinney will defend the tests on behalf of the Scottish government

The motion tabled by Scottish Conservative education spokeswoman Liz Smith calls on parliament to note "the level of concern that has been raised by teachers and other education professionals regarding the introduction and delivery of new testing arrangements for P1 pupils".

It goes on to call on ministers to "halt the tests in P1 and to reconsider the evidence and the whole approach to evaluating the progress of P1 pupils".

Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems have all indicated their support for this position in advance of the debate.

Mr Swinney has tabled an amendment for the debate, describing the assessments as "a key tool to inform teachers' professional judgement of the needs of the children and young people that they are teaching", calling this "especially valuable in P1 if closing the attainment gap is to continue".

He said the tests "should never cause stress to young children", and welcomed changes made to them after the first year of operation.

Image caption Liz Smith will lead the debate for the Scottish Conservatives

The SNP has repeatedly highlighted the fact that the Scottish Conservative manifesto for the 2016 Holyrood elections backed having tests in P1.

The party of government said the Tories were "guilty of grandstanding, preying on the anxieties of parents and blatant political opportunism", all "at the expense of kids' education".

Ms Smith accepted standardised tests "have a key role in improving standards and restoring the reputation of Scottish education", and said the Tories would back their continuation for older pupils.

But she said ministers needed to "rethink its plans" for assessing the youngest pupils, adding: "Parents and teachers are all raising concerns about the way these are being introduced. And the truth is it would be irresponsible not to listen to them.

"The Scottish Conservatives have been making our concerns heard about the P1 testing regime from the last two years. It is there on the record. We have listened and learned. Today's debate is a chance for the SNP to do the same."

Image caption Examples of assessment questions were shown to MSPs and the media on Tuesday

MSPs and the media were offered a demonstration of the assessments on Tuesday, ahead of the vote.

Scottish Labour's education spokesman Iain Gray said this was a "desperate stunt" which was not "in any way equivalent to the pressure felt by a four-year-old sitting them".

He added: "The Scottish Parliament has the opportunity to vote to scrap these tests for P1 children. If the SNP government were to ignore such a vote it would simply underline how out of touch ministers are on education."

Green MSP Ross Greer said the tests "do more harm than good" and "should be scrapped".

And Lib Dem education spokesman Tavish Scott said the government "must accept" the vote if it goes against them.