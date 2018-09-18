Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption Storm Ali is expected to sweep across Scotland on Wednesday bringing high winds and heavy rain

Much of Scotland is due to be battered by high winds and heavy rain as the first named storm of the season sweeps in.

Storm Ali has prompted the Met Office to issue weather warnings.

An amber warning is in place for large parts of the country between 08:00 and 17:00 on Wednesday - with gusts of up to 80mph forecast.

Travel disruption is expected and there is a warning of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

'Damage to buildings'

The amber warning covers central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, south west, Lothian and Borders and the Strathclyde areas.

The Met Office said flying debris was likely as was damage to building from falling tiles, trees and branches.

It added: "Large waves could affect coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."

Gusts of 65-75mph were expected inland, with winds reaching up to 80mph at times on high ground and in coastal areas.

A Scotland-wide yellow "be aware" warning is also in place between 06:00 and 22:00 on Wednesday.

The Met Office tweeted on Tuesday morning about naming the storm.

It said: "Very strong winds and heavy rain will reach Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland during Wednesday. @MetEireann and @metoffice have just jointly named this system 'Storm Ali'."

