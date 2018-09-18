Scotland

Scotland's papers: Police investigate paedophile ring claims

  • 18 September 2018
Image caption The Daily Record leads with claims police are investigating an alleged paedophile ring in Edinburgh. David Scott was jailed in May for sexually abusing six girls, but the 60-year-old is apparently now being investigated after one of his victims told police he took her to a flat where five other men also abused her.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a study from pro-union business group Scottish Business UK which claims independence would be eight times as costly to the Scottish economy as Brexit. On the fourth anniversary of the referendum, the group warned that the damage to trade with the rest of the UK would outstrip losses from exiting the European single market.
Image caption The National claims there is a "secret plot" to undermine Scotland's interests during negotiations with the EU. The paper says the EU is "secretly preparing" to accept a frictionless Irish border after Brexit, with "technological solutions" minimising customs checks. But The National says the EU has been asked to write its proposal carefully, to prevent the SNP demanding a similar deal for Scotland.
Image caption "Pregnant women face return of the weigh-in" is the headline on the Times front page. It says guidance under consideration by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence could set target weights for women, amid concern about the risk posed to children by Britain's obesity problem.
Image caption The Westminster terror attack inquiry takes the top spot in the Herald. An MP who fought to save the life of PC Keith Palmer during last year's attack has told how he closed the victim's eyes and apologised in the moments after his death.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says one in five British adults have been "harmed by the internet". Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom is apparently set to warn that 12 million people have been harmed by social media and the internet because online firms escape regulation. The body's chief executive is to outline a potential blueprint for the statutory regulation of social media, the paper says.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on financial difficulties with the Madeleine McCann fund. The paper says an account set up to pay for the ongoing search is in danger of being wiped out if parents Kate and Gerry McCann have to pay £750,000 to an ex-detective who claimed they were responsible for her death
Image caption The Daily Express claims that the number of accounts offering savers an interest rate that is above the Bank of England base rate has dropped to a five-year low.
Image caption "Worst year for British rail since Blair was PM," says the i, which reports that train punctuality is at its poorest since 2006. Official figures show one in seven trains were late in the past year, the paper says.
Image caption The homeless in Dundee are "career beggars", according to the headline on the front of the Scottish Daily Mail. The newspaper claims people use props like sleeping bags to earn up to £60 a day and have their own accommodation.
Image caption Tuesday's Courier says the UK government is trying to cut its Tay Cities Deal funding by tens of millions of pounds. The paper says this means public funding for the major investment package could be nearly halved, with a devastating effect on planned infrastructure projects in the area.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Moray edition leads with a story about a campaign group that has demanded the Scottish government assign the community a key role in the redesign of the A96. The dualling of the road is a major project for the entire region, but the paper says some feel they have been airbrushed out of the consultation process by the Scottish government.

