Scotland's papers: 'Meaner streets' warning

  • 16 September 2018
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption According to Scotland on Sunday, a pioneering police chief says levels of violent crime are "much worse than reported".
Image copyright Sunday Times
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with Ruth Davidson stating that being prime minister would risk her mental health.
Image copyright Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday says some of Scotland's top academics are questioning the "sustainability" of the SNP's flagship policy of free education for the nation's university students.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption One of Scotland's most senior detectives has been assigned to lead the investigation into sexual misconduct claims against Alex Salmond, according to the Sunday Mail.
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National says official documents reveal that Police Scotland has been trying to infiltrate communities near the Grangemouth chemicals plant in an effort to "glean information" on people involved with peaceful anti-fracking groups.
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that Scots patients may soon be forced to pay for medicines under an NHS "drug-rationing" scheme.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption A whistleblowers' champion at a scandal-hit health board has resigned, claiming serious allegations have been ignored, according to the Sunday Post.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express writes that the brother of the Manchester Arena terrorist is being offered for sale to the highest bidder by Libyan warlords.
Image copyright Sunday Telegraph
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph reports that British intelligence officers believe the Russian secret services are in crisis over the fallout from the "botched" chemical weapons attack in Salisbury.
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday says TV star Ant McPartlin's wife is to file for divorce on the grounds of adultery.

