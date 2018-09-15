Ten 'rescued' in human trafficking raids

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A total of eight properties were searched

Two people were arrested in connection with human trafficking offences following a series of police raids on properties in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Police said 10 people were "rescued" during an "intel-led" operation early on Friday.

Seven properties in Glasgow and one in Edinburgh were searched during the raids.

A 29-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the operation.

Police said inquiries were continuing.

Det Ch Insp Rory Hamilton, from Police Scotland's national human trafficking unit, said trafficking was "happening across Scotland and it is happening now".

He said: "Adults and children are being trafficked by organised criminal gangs for no other reason than financial gain.

"It is important that people are aware that trafficking exists in their communities. Exploitation takes many forms, including sexual exploitation.

"We need the public to be aware of this often hidden criminality and to report to us if they think someone may be involved in or be the victim of trafficking or exploitation.

"People who are trafficked are victims. We can protect them from harm by identifying and supporting them from the outset."

Police have asked members of the public who suspect someone may be the victim of trafficking and exploitation to come forward.